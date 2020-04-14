Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Health leaders: Over 100 million children at risk as coronavirus fears suspend vaccines

Health leaders: Over 100 million children at risk as coronavirus fears suspend vaccines

Video Credit: The New York Times - Duration: 02:02s - Published
Health leaders: Over 100 million children at risk as coronavirus fears suspend vaccines

Health leaders: Over 100 million children at risk as coronavirus fears suspend vaccines

The Measles and Rubella Initiative reported Monday that more than 100 million children could now be at risk of contracting measles.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

erikgullberg

Erik Gullberg "By early February, the administration was quickly draining a $105 million congressional fund to respond to…" https://t.co/ndRn4EHfQs. 4 days ago

MadeleineKeck

Madeleine Keck RT @GlblCtznAU: Over 900 million of the world's poorest are at risk from #COVID19. This #WorldHealthDay call on global leaders to help make… 1 week ago

patriciablum

M.Patricia Blum RT @GlblCtznUK: Over 900 million of the world's poorest people are severely at risk from COVID-19. This #WorldHealthDay, call on global l… 1 week ago

GlblCtznUK

Global Citizen UK Over 900 million of the world's poorest people are severely at risk from COVID-19. This #WorldHealthDay, call on… https://t.co/3Eufw157PD 1 week ago

ChebetChikumbu

Chebet Chikumbu RT @GlblCtznAfrica: Over 900 million of the world's poorest are at risk from #COVID19. This #WorldHealthDay call on global leaders to help… 1 week ago

GlblCtznAfrica

Global Citizen Africa Over 900 million of the world's poorest are at risk from #COVID19. This #WorldHealthDay call on global leaders to h… https://t.co/mH1mjB1eC6 1 week ago

GlblCtznAU

GlblCtznAU Over 900 million of the world's poorest are at risk from #COVID19. This #WorldHealthDay call on global leaders to h… https://t.co/c4sbEUBPik 1 week ago

Apersonwithana5

Captain K ✂👻🌐 @amnesty_de @khazaei_parviz @BerndPickert we're in so much danger right now... over 1 million weapons were purchas… https://t.co/hKA9CSxNff 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.