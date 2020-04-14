Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > OnePlus 8 announcement in under 10 minutes

OnePlus 8 announcement in under 10 minutes

Video Credit: Engadget AOL - Duration: 09:58s - Published
OnePlus 8 announcement in under 10 minutes

OnePlus 8 announcement in under 10 minutes

Alright, we're only 2 seconds under, but there's a lot of news here.

OnePlus announced the 8 and the 8 Pro, with the pro version featuring maybe the company's first true set of flagship specs, with fast storage, a top line Snapdragon 865 chipset, multiple cameras, wireless charging, and an IP68 waterproof rating.

Unfortunately, for a company built on great value phones, this also comes with flagship prices, with the 256GB OnePlus 8 Pro retailing for $999.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Sholyzee

Olushola OnePlus 8 announcement in under 10 minutes – Engadget https://t.co/euHVNmUW8P https://t.co/VjWK29SfyR 18 minutes ago

zarfms

Francisco Martínez RT @engadget: OnePlus 8 announcement in under 10 minutes https://t.co/O0iQLSjqpC 56 minutes ago

CristoReySpain

CRISTO REY 🔯 α y Ω ❌❌.............🇪🇸 RT @oscarcabot: OnePlus 8 announcement in under 10 minutes ; https://t.co/COamCgLZFW https://t.co/HxaN2OkDPQ 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.