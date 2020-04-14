OnePlus 8 announcement in under 10 minutes

Alright, we're only 2 seconds under, but there's a lot of news here.

OnePlus announced the 8 and the 8 Pro, with the pro version featuring maybe the company's first true set of flagship specs, with fast storage, a top line Snapdragon 865 chipset, multiple cameras, wireless charging, and an IP68 waterproof rating.

Unfortunately, for a company built on great value phones, this also comes with flagship prices, with the 256GB OnePlus 8 Pro retailing for $999.