Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Good Question: Where's My Coronavirus Stimulus Package Money?

Good Question: Where's My Coronavirus Stimulus Package Money?

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 01:59s - Published
Good Question: Where's My Coronavirus Stimulus Package Money?

Good Question: Where's My Coronavirus Stimulus Package Money?

If it isn’t there yet, for most people, it’s coming.

That’s the simple answer.

But there are some complications.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

cloudydays1971

Cloudydays16 need PPE now RT @AlanGTV: "Show me the money," seems to be the cry from people looking for relief. We talked with @DebbieDenverCO about what you'll want… 2 hours ago

shellchat

shelley-lee waller “Everyone wants to know when will it end? But that’s not the right question. The right question is how do we contin… https://t.co/hDQnJUgQi4 4 hours ago

AlanGTV

Alan Gionet "Show me the money," seems to be the cry from people looking for relief. We talked with @DebbieDenverCO about what… https://t.co/Iiq25qhPQ1 11 hours ago

CoolAnya84

Anya RT @CBSDenver: Good Question: Where’s My Coronavirus Stimulus Package Money? https://t.co/Olw2ELuaQx https://t.co/VQxGqT5JQ6 11 hours ago

denvernewsnow

Denver News Now Where’s My Coronavirus Stimulus Package Money? https://t.co/fDKqwmGmdI 15 hours ago

CBSDenver

CBSDenver Good Question: Where’s My Coronavirus Stimulus Package Money? https://t.co/Olw2ELuaQx https://t.co/VQxGqT5JQ6 21 hours ago

MarieB6860

MarieBrennan @brontyman @VP Hey Dr. O! Hope you are well. Good question, btw - just where is all the Coronavirus testing? Sta… https://t.co/y5hblBTC3j 22 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.