Coronavirus: Garcetti Announces Prepaid Debit Card Program For Low-Income Angelenos Struggling Amid Pandemic Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 01:36s - Published now Coronavirus: Garcetti Announces Prepaid Debit Card Program For Low-Income Angelenos Struggling Amid Pandemic Low-income residents of Los Angeles and those with incomes negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic will soon have another opportunity for financial relief through the city's Angeleno Fund. 0

Tweets about this Dave Guarino RT @lippytak: 1/ The timeline of a mini IT tragedy in LA today: 24 hours ago: "Garcetti Announces Prepaid Debit Card Program For Low-Incom… 6 minutes ago Jake Solomon 1/ The timeline of a mini IT tragedy in LA today: 24 hours ago: "Garcetti Announces Prepaid Debit Card Program For… https://t.co/0hfRZs0O3X 30 minutes ago theBoo. RT @JustinoMora1: #BreakingNews: The City of LA will provide no-fee debit cards with $700-$1,500 for residents with incomes below the pover… 36 minutes ago ROYALE SOCIALITE The site is down @MSNBC and I believe the phone number listed is missing a digit 😒https://t.co/CLd9xhxB4M https://t.co/SlzAMDyiYU 5 hours ago Justino Mora #FreeTheChildren #BreakingNews: The City of LA will provide no-fee debit cards with $700-$1,500 for residents with incomes below the… https://t.co/4BgIjlyiK5 5 hours ago