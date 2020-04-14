Global  

Airport Funding 04/14/2020

Video Credit: WCBI
Airport Funding 04/14/2020

Airport Funding 04/14/2020

73 airports in Mississippi are getting aid from the FAA, and two of them are in Northeast Mississippi

Airport Funding 04/14/2020

73 airports in mississippi are getting aid from the f-a-a, and two of them are in northeast mississippi// over 34-million dollars in funding will help with response efforts during the coronavirus outbreak.

Golden triangle regional airport will get 1-point-2 million dollars.

Tupelo regional airport will receive just over 1 million dollars.

The funding will help continue operations and replace lost revenue due to the decline in business from the virus.

The funding is a part of trump's cares act.




