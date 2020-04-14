John Krasinski Surprises
Boston Health Care Workers
With Red Sox Tickets for Life The former star of ‘The Office’
made the announcement on his
YouTube show ‘Some Good News.’ Krasinski was joined by baseball player
David "Big Papi" Ortiz to video chat with workers from Boston's Beth Israel Deaconess
Medical Center.
The two Bostonians partnered
up to provide the hospital’s COVID-19
response team with the gift.
John Krasinski, via ‘Some Good News’ The medical crew was also surprised
with a private tour of Fenway Park
where they threw the “first pitch”
of the 2020 MLB season.