Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Navy Says 4 More USNS Crew Members Test Positive For COVID-19, 120 Others In Quarantine

Navy Says 4 More USNS Crew Members Test Positive For COVID-19, 120 Others In Quarantine

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:25s - Published
Navy Says 4 More USNS Crew Members Test Positive For COVID-19, 120 Others In Quarantine

Navy Says 4 More USNS Crew Members Test Positive For COVID-19, 120 Others In Quarantine

Four more crew members aboard Naval hospital ship USNS Mercy have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to seven.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MickPersson

Michael Persson RT @mschwirtz: More trouble for the U.S.N.S. Comfort as a crew member tests positive for Covid-19. The Navy says this will not affect the h… 1 week ago

mschwirtz

Michael Schwirtz More trouble for the U.S.N.S. Comfort as a crew member tests positive for Covid-19. The Navy says this will not aff… https://t.co/AitOiJ7Q5D 1 week ago

MarkKurtzWAVY

Mark Kurtz RT @LexGrayWAVY: BREAKING: Crew member of locally-based USNS Comfort tested positive for coronavirus. A Navy spokesperson says that person… 1 week ago

LexGrayWAVY

Lex Gray BREAKING: Crew member of locally-based USNS Comfort tested positive for coronavirus. A Navy spokesperson says that… https://t.co/E2fzMvrCIy 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.