Goodwill to donate PPE to Local Health Care Providers

Video Credit: WMGT - Published
Goodwill to donate PPE to Local Health Care Providers

Goodwill to donate PPE to Local Health Care Providers

Goodwill of Middle Georgia has announced an initiative that will allow people to support healthcare workers responding to COVID-19.

0
Goodwill to donate PPE to Local Health Care Providers

Had a few u-v-c lamps... which disinfect gowns... making the gowns reusable.... as the hospital faces shortages.

There's now a new initiative to support healthcare workers.

Goodwill announced today, it is taking steps to make sure healthcare workers are equipped with personal protective equipment.

The community foundation of central georgia and united way of central georgia also announced funding for non-profits supporting people affected by covid-19.

The central georgia covid-19 response and recovery




