Primer fallecimiento por Covid-19 en el Condado de Tehama Video Credit: KHSL - Published 3 minutes ago Primer fallecimiento por Covid-19 en el Condado de Tehama El Condado de Tehama registró su primera muerte por coronavirus, era también el único caso confirmado del condado. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Primer fallecimiento por Covid-19 en el Condado de Tehama Decisón. ### el condado de tehama reporta su primera muerte por el coronavirus. El departamento de salud ública anuncio que un hombre en sus 60 años de edad murio el lunes en la noche despés de dar positivo por el virus en primero de abril. L es elúnico caso confirmado de covid-19 en el condado de tehama donde 167 personas han dado negativo. ###





You Might Like

Tweets about this