Larry McReynolds on what's next for Chip Ganassi Racing after the firing of Kyle Larson Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 03:30s - Published now Larry McReynolds on what's next for Chip Ganassi Racing after the firing of Kyle Larson Kyle Larson is out at Chip Ganassi Racing. Larry McReynolds joins Adam Alexander on FS1's "NASCAR Race Hub" to discuss what's next for CGR. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Coach Billy Carson Larry McReynolds on what’s next for Chip Ganassi Racing after the firing of Kyle Larson https://t.co/r0reyo2UYf https://t.co/WtIgURYGmc 6 minutes ago