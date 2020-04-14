Global  

My Brilliant Friend S02E06 Rage

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:48s - Published
My Brilliant Friend 2x06 Rage - Season 2 Episode 6 Promo Trailer - HBO - Can't bear to be apart.

New episodes of My Brilliant Friend air Mondays at 10PM ET.

#HBO #MyBrilliantFriend #MyBrilliantFriendHBO When the most important friend in her life seems to have disappeared without a trace, Elena Greco, a now-elderly woman immersed in a house full of books, turns on her computer and starts writing the story of their friendship.

Based on the bestselling series by Elena Ferrante.

