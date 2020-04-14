Global  

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:22s - Published
PALINDROME movie trailer HD - Synopsis: PALINDROME is the story of young black man Fred as he struggles to find freedom in modern Britain.

Interwoven with this is a LGBTQ tale of a love triangle of three matriarchal characters.

Set against the backdrop of Brexit and it's impending doom!

The film tackles subjects such as the meaning of current slavery, gentrification, art, love, race, mental health and politics.

