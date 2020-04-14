Global  

James Bond DIE ANOTHER DAY movie (2002) - Clip with Pierce Brosnan and Rick Yune - Hovercraft scene

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 03:41s - Published
James Bond DIE ANOTHER DAY movie (2002) - Clip with Pierce Brosnan and Rick Yune - Hovercraft scene

James Bond DIE ANOTHER DAY movie (2002) - Clip with Pierce Brosnan and Rick Yune - Hovercraft scene

James Bond DIE ANOTHER DAY movie (2002) - Clip with Pierce Brosnan and Rick Yune - Hovercraft scene Plot synopsis: James Bond is sent to investigate the connection between a North Korean terrorist and a diamond mogul, who is funding the development of an international space weapon.

Director: Lee Tamahori Writers: Ian Fleming, Neal Purvis, Robert Wade Stars: Pierce Brosnan, Halle Berry, Toby Stephens, Rick Yune

