The Matador movie ( 2005) - Pierce Brosnan, Greg Kinnear, Hope Davis, Philip Baker Hall Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:30s - Published 6 days ago The Matador movie ( 2005) - Pierce Brosnan, Greg Kinnear, Hope Davis, Philip Baker Hall The Matador movie trailer ( 2005) - Plot synopsis: A globetrotting hitman and a crestfallen businessman meet in a hotel bar in Mexico City in an encounter that draws them together in a way neither expected. Director: Richard Shepard Writer: Richard Shepard Cast: Pierce Brosnan, Greg Kinnear, Hope Davis, Philip Baker Hall Genre: Comedy, Crime 0

