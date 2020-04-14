Villain movie (1971) - Richard Burton, Ian McShane, Nigel Davenport

Global  

Villain movie (1971) - Plot synopsis: In 1970s London, Scotland Yard orchestrates the downfall of mob boss Vic Dakin after he crosses the line by blackmailing Members of Parliament.

Director: Michael Tuchner Writers: Dick Clement, Ian La Frenais, Al Lettieri Stars: Richard Burton, Ian McShane, Nigel Davenport Genre: Crime, Drama

