Watch: Trump Threatens To Leave Press Conference When Pressed On Coronavirus Testing Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 01:07s - Published 1 hour ago The White House held a briefing. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Ron Impens "HE'S A SHOWBOAT!" President Trump threatens to leave newser if reporter... https://t.co/rT6yDMeVhs via @YouTube 29 minutes ago k RT @FortuneUSNews: 🇺🇸 United Nations' "WHO" Boss Threatens Trump: UN will kill more of US if Trump quits giving them our tax $. Pick up mo… 1 day ago