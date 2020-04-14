Just Mercy Film Clip with Michael B.

Jordan - Justice For My Client In this scene from #Just Mercy, Bryan Stevenson (#MichaelBJordan) receives pushback from the Alabama District Attorney (#RafeSpall) as he seeks to exonerate his innocent client.

Plot synopsis: A powerful and thought-provoking true story, “Just Mercy” follows young lawyer Bryan Stevenson (Jordan) and his history-making battle for justice.

After graduating from Harvard, Bryan had his pick of lucrative jobs.

Instead, he heads to Alabama to defend those wrongly condemned or who were not afforded proper representation, with the support of local advocate Eva Ansley (Larson).