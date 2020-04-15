Graduación de Chico State será virtual

Global  

Video Credit: KHSL - Published
Chico State estableció una fecha para su ceremonia de graduación del 2020, la cual será virtual.

Mañana.### la presidenta de chico state gayle hutchinson anuncio hoy que realizaran una ceremonia de graduacón virtual para la generacón del 2020 el 15 de mayo.

Estas son iágenes de la graduacón del año pasado.

Aunque este año seá diferente, la ceremonia de este año tendá muchas de las mismas tradiciones.

Incluiá discursos, celebraciones y la lectura de los nombres de los graduados.

Las familias y amigos podán ver la ceremonia desde sus




