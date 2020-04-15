Global  

Local manufacturing business meets need during PPE shortage

Video Credit: KEZI
Local manufacturing business meets need during PPE shortage

Local manufacturing business meets need during PPE shortage

Rodgers’ manufacturing facility, which traditionally manufactures paddle sports accessories, has now utilized their workspace to create face masks for healthcare workers.

Local manufacturing business meets need during PPE shortage

A eugene business owner has come up with a way to help with the ppe shortage.

Ken rodgers launched whitewater designs in 1984.

They make parts of kayaks, canoes and paddleboards.

But, now his manufacturing facility has been turned into a workspace to create face masks.

But it a joint effort...rodgers reached out to lawmakers and sacred heart.

The hospital sends the fabric..

And from there mask kits are created to send back to the hospital.

Then volunteers get to work!

Lower- ken rodgers, owner, whitewater designs- duration 15:00-?the people that are calling up saying, can i help, and they are saying, yes we have kits.

Here the masks that are cut out and here the straps and if you could sew these together at home then we be able to bring them back to the hospital and hand them out to the people that need them?

Rodgers says they've made about five hundred kits so far, which adds up to thousands of masks.

