University of Cincinnati ends men's soccer program 'immediately'

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 01:42s - Published
UC Athletic Director John Cunningham delivered the news in a short video meeting with the players.

Cunningham wrote that this decision came after a comprehensive review of the department's budget.

