University of Cincinnati ends men's soccer program 'immediately' Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 01:42s - Published now University of Cincinnati ends men's soccer program 'immediately' UC Athletic Director John Cunningham delivered the news in a short video meeting with the players. Cunningham wrote that this decision came after a comprehensive review of the department's budget. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Motor City Soccer RT @si_soccer: The University of Cincinnati has discontinued its men's soccer team with financial uncertainties swirling https://t.co/7hE… 7 hours ago Planet Fútbol The University of Cincinnati has discontinued its men's soccer team with financial uncertainties swirling https://t.co/7hEoDE9qQG 8 hours ago