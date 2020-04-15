Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Tennessee abortion clinics seek order to keep providing care

Tennessee abortion clinics seek order to keep providing care

Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 02:51s - Published
Tennessee abortion clinics seek order to keep providing care

Tennessee abortion clinics seek order to keep providing care

Tennessee abortion providers are asking a federal judge to order that abortions can go forward despite an executive order from Gov.

Bill Lee aimed at reducing the spread of the coronavirus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tennessee abortion clinics seek order to keep providing care

GOOD EVENING.MORE THAN 5800 CASES OF COVID-19IN TENNESSEE WITH 124 DEATHS.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

ChrisDavisMMJ

Chris Davis The @PPFA @aclutn @ReproRights lawsuit is actually supplemental to an existing suit regarding TN’s 48 hour waiting… https://t.co/bRXj8rsfGV 29 minutes ago

RobertMouton4

Robert Mouton Tennessee abortion clinics seek order to keep providing care https://t.co/HSenmqtVMJ 5 hours ago

JonathanMattise

Jonathan Mattise Tennessee abortion clinics seek order to keep providing care (from @AP) https://t.co/w6bJQPeXmL 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.