Trump Announces US Will Halt Funding of WHO President Donald Trump made the announcement during a statement from the White House Rose Garden.

Trump accused the World Health Organization (WHO) of "severely mismanaging and covering up" the coronavirus pandemic.

Donald Trump, via NBC News Donald Trump, via NBC News The U.S. has overtaken every other country in the world in both number of cases and deaths due to COVID-19.

The head of the American Medical Association (AMA) reacted to the news.

Dr. Patrice Harris, AMA, via NBC News Lawmakers also reacted to Trump's announcement.

Sen.

Patrick Leahy, (D-VT), via NBC News Sen.

Patrick Leahy, (D-VT), via NBC News

