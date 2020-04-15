Global  

Roseburg online class interrupted by porn

Video Credit: KEZI - Published
Roseburg online class interrupted by porn
The district will suspend use of the Zoom livestreaming platform.
Learning is off to a rough start in the roseburg school district... where someone hacked into a middle school zoom lesson and posted pornographic pictures.

Kezi 9 news reporter evita garza gives us more details about what adminstrators are calling a "disturbing incident."

Evita:?with virtual meetings becoming the?new normal?

Parents say it easy to believe that their kids are safe on an app like zoom --- especially when it set up by the school district.

Then yesterday happened?

District staff said the teacher no longer had control of the screen when the hacker entered the zoom meeting.

That's when parents say their students saw a naked lady showering.

District staff say theye still unsure who the hacker was or how they got access to the zoom meeting.

But some parents say theye still in shock.

00:30 ryan cripps, parent:?i feel really bad for the kids that it happen to&amp; i sure hope it doesn happen to my four-year-old?

I spoke to a parent of one of the students in the lesson at the time.

She says her daughter is still traumatized.

That why cripps hopes this is a wake- up call for school districts&amp; to tighten online security while distance learning.?it something that happens.

Any program could get hacked?

District staff said theyl be suspending all zoom lessons until they determined what happened.

Evita:?other parents i spoke to say from now on theyl be keeping a close eye on zoom.

Youl hear what theyl be doing at 5.

In roseburg




