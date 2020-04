Goodwill seeking specific donations during this time

ANY ITEMS AROUND YOUR HOUSEYOU DO NOT NEED -- TO HELPOTHERS.

BUT GOODWILLINDUSTRIES OF SOUTHERN ARIZONA -- ISASKING FOR SPECIFIC DONATIONSRIGHT NOW.

IT'S BECAUSE OFSAFETY.

GOODWILL DOES NOT WANTBIG FURNITURE -- LIKEMATTRESSES AND COUCHES.MATTHEW FLORES, DIRECTOR OFMARKETING GOODWILL INDUSTRIESOF SOUTHERN ARIZONA /"MONETARY DONATIONS THAT'T BEA BIG THING FOR US RIGHT NOW.CLOTHING, ELECTRONICS ANYTHINGTHAT YOU FELL LIKE STILL HASVALUE THAT WE CAN TURN.

AROUNDAND GENERATE REVENUE TOSUPPORT OUR PROGRAMS, SERVICESAND EMPLOYMENT." GOODWILL ISALSO INTERESTED IN CARS ANDBOATS THEY CAN TURN AROUND ANDSELL.ARE WE ANY CLOSER TO SEEINGSPORTS TEAMS BACK ON THE