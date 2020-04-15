WAAY 31 Coronavirus Concerns Q&A: What's the difference between reported and confirmed deaths?

You tonight.

Carolyn writes when i see the data on numbers what is the difference between the number of reported deaths for the state versus the number of condition firmed deaths?

Do the patients and the reported deaths group have the covid-19 symptoms and why is there not just one group of deaths?

>> well, my best guest on that, i'm not an expert in that particular area but my best guest to be confirmed deaths are of course the ones that they feel absolutely confident are covid-19 and then the other reported deaths they just haven't verified yet the person actual died from covid-19.

Probably a lot of those numbers will eventually catch up.

