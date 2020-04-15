Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > WAAY 31 Coronavirus Concerns Q&A: What's the difference between reported and confirmed deaths?

WAAY 31 Coronavirus Concerns Q&A: What's the difference between reported and confirmed deaths?

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published
WAAY 31 Coronavirus Concerns Q&A: What's the difference between reported and confirmed deaths?

WAAY 31 Coronavirus Concerns Q&A: What's the difference between reported and confirmed deaths?

WAAY 31 Coronavirus Concerns Q&A: What's the difference between reported and confirmed deaths?

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

WAAY 31 Coronavirus Concerns Q&A: What's the difference between reported and confirmed deaths?

You tonight.

With that, let's get started.

First question is for you, doctor, maybe you can answer this one.

Carolyn writes when i see the data on numbers what is the difference between the number of reported deaths for the state versus the number of condition firmed deaths?

Do the patients and the reported deaths group have the covid-19 symptoms and why is there not just one group of deaths?

>> well, my best guest on that, i'm not an expert in that particular area but my best guest to be confirmed deaths are of course the ones that they feel absolutely confident are covid-19 and then the other reported deaths they just haven't verified yet the person actual died from covid-19.

Probably a lot of those numbers will eventually catch up.

>> dan shaffer: all comes down to




You Might Like


Tweets about this

WAAYTV

waaytv WAAY 31 talked with a pulmonologist to find out what people with asthma need to know when it comes to the virus. https://t.co/wrqiXHk5ir 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.