Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Officers in Missouri Police Department Take Pay Cut to Prevent Furloughs

Officers in Missouri Police Department Take Pay Cut to Prevent Furloughs

Video Credit: KTVI - Duration: 01:45s - Published
Officers in Missouri Police Department Take Pay Cut to Prevent Furloughs

Officers in Missouri Police Department Take Pay Cut to Prevent Furloughs

The economic shutdown brought on by the coronavirus pandemic has forced the City of Chesterfield to furlough some employees.

However, all officers in the Chesterfield Police Department agreed to take a pay cut to avoid the same fate.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Officers in Missouri Police Department Take Pay Cut to Prevent Furloughs

LEAVENS DAN GRAY IS INLEAVENS DAN GRAY IS INCHESTERFIELD WITH MORE ON HOWLEAVENS DAN GRAY IS INCHESTERFIELD WITH MORE ON HOWTHE CORONAVIRUS HAS IMPACTEDCHESTERFIELD WITH MORE ON HOWTHE CORONAVIRUS HAS IMPACTEDTHE CORONAVIRUS HAS IMPACTEDTHE CITY BUDGET.THE CITY BUDGET.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

diannesimbar

Dianne Simon RT @SedaliaDemocrat: The Sedalia Police Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol have been in a standoff for nearly 10 hours with a sus… 2 days ago

SedaliaDemocrat

Sedalia Democrat The Sedalia Police Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol have been in a standoff for nearly 10 hours with a… https://t.co/Cn0DbZHgQh 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.