Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > WXXV Play of the Day: Liam Frederic hitting tanks in the backyard

WXXV Play of the Day: Liam Frederic hitting tanks in the backyard

Video Credit: WXXV - Published
WXXV Play of the Day: Liam Frederic hitting tanks in the backyard

WXXV Play of the Day: Liam Frederic hitting tanks in the backyard

Today's WXXV Play of the Day was submitted by Harrison Central Head Baseball Coach Neil Frederic.

His son Liam just smashing tanks off the tee in the backyard at just three years old.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

WXXV Play of the Day: Liam Frederic hitting tanks in the backyard

Can all do the- math.

- - okay taylor, time for the - w-x-x-v play of the day...- submitted by- harrison central head baseball- coach and friend of the - program... neil frederic.

- but it's not about him... check- out his son liam... just- smashing- tanks off the tee, in the - backyard... at just three years- old.- i mean he's barely taller than- the tee itself... and almost- hitting - them over the fence.- might be time to put a net up,- during this quarantine... and - also... why do lefty swings - always look prettier?

- - stay with us, gulf coast.

- you're watching news 25 on fox.- - - - - - nursing homes across the countr- have been especially- hit hard by the coronavirus - - -




You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheJeffTakeWXXV

Jeff Haeger RT @WXXV25: WXXV Play of the Day: Liam Frederic hitting tanks in the backyard https://t.co/UHdJbhVsPg 3 hours ago

WXXV25

WXXV 25 WXXV Play of the Day: Liam Frederic hitting tanks in the backyard https://t.co/UHdJbhVsPg 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.