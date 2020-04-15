Global  

Ticketmaster Refunds

Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 01:55s - Published
Ticketmaster Refunds
Ticketmaster refunds during pandemic
Tweets about this

drmaggiesa

drmaggiesa 🕶 RT @mic: Ticketmaster isn't automatically refunding postponed shows, and fans aren't happy. https://t.co/EhuEtG3687 1 minute ago

BubbleMochii_

Aleೃ୫ୣ. RT @bt21onamazon: Ticketmaster’s refund policy now says “Refunds are available if your event is canceled” It used to say “Refunds are avai… 5 minutes ago

MisterSteven14

Steven Le RT @koojms: ticketmaster changing their policy and not allowing refunds if a concert is postponed has to be one of the most idiotic moves i… 5 minutes ago

MOONCHlLDMP3

maria like, i keep reading abt the situation, and my takeaway every time is that "the event oraganizers don't offer refun… https://t.co/jdawxnG1k0 10 minutes ago

MOONCHlLDMP3

maria see, i keep interpreting that the whole refunds situation is not because of ticketmaster, but because of the event… https://t.co/voGTe0KV5z 10 minutes ago

LedfordClark

Ledford Clark Group Tucson Events : Fans demand refunds from Ticketmaster on events affected by COVID-19 pandemic https://t.co/0Gq4MFpdKC 13 minutes ago

PowellAlley

alley powell @Ticketmaster Utter BS that you are not issuing refunds. Refund our money 20 minutes ago

