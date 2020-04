Pima Community College donates PPE to healthcare workers during pandemic Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 00:22s - Published 2 weeks ago Pima Community College donates PPE to healthcare workers during pandemic Pima Community College students, instructors and staff are finding ways to help by donating personal protective equipment to frontline healthcare workers and the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. 0

