2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia & Stelvio - Automated Driving Level 2

In the new model year of Alfa Romeo Giulia and Alfa Romeo Stelvio, some new electronic driver assistance systems are presented, which offer a higher level of autonomous driving.

The result is the so-called autonomous driving at level 2.

This level is reached by definition when the vehicle under certain conditions takes over the control of accelerator, brake and steering.

This is done through electronic systems that require constant monitoring by the driver, but support him and thus provide more comfort over long distances.

However, the driver must always be alert and keep his hands on the steering wheel.