Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > New Zealand prime minister and top officials to take 20% pay cut

New Zealand prime minister and top officials to take 20% pay cut

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:15s - Published
New Zealand prime minister and top officials to take 20% pay cut

New Zealand prime minister and top officials to take 20% pay cut

New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed she and other top officials are taking a 20% pay cut for six months in acknowledgement of the country's sacrifices in dealing with coronavirus.

"If there were ever a time to close the gap between groups of people across New Zealand in different positions, it is now," Ms Ardern told reporters.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

yonibmen

יוני בן מנחם yoni ben menachem Personal example. Where is the prime minister of Israel and his ministers? New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arder… https://t.co/blfmmPbZwd 52 minutes ago

Olatowun_7

Olatowun Leadership in action 👇🏽 ‘New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Wednesday that she and other top officials… https://t.co/ndVKWBgEIb 2 hours ago

KarenIrving14

KAI RT @richardhills777: Only 29 cases today. You are all smashing this virus. Every one of you. Doing it together led by our Prime Minister Ja… 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.