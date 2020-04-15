Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Life carries on as normal in Sweden as there is no COVID-19 lockdown

Life carries on as normal in Sweden as there is no COVID-19 lockdown

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:20s - Published
Life carries on as normal in Sweden as there is no COVID-19 lockdown

Life carries on as normal in Sweden as there is no COVID-19 lockdown

Life carries on as normal in Nygatan, Sweden, as there is no COVID-19 lockdown in place.

Residents are seen roaming the street and gathering in groups as the country's government has not closed restaurants, bars, schools or parks.

Sweden has recorded over 11,400 COVID-19 cases and over 1,000 related deaths.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.