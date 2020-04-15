Global  

Suspected rebel fighters shot and killed by soldiers in Indonesia

Two young men were shot dead by soldiers while fishing in Timika, West Papua on April 14.

Footage shows the subsequent events following the killings.

The two young men who were civilians named Eden Armando Debari, and Ronny Wandik were shot dead in a law enforcement and enforcement operation carried out by the Army Task Force at Mile 34, PT.

Freeport Indonesia, Mimika, Papua, Monday (4/13/2020) night.

In an Indonesian military report circulating among journalists, the two victims were said to be the Armed Separatist Criminal Group.

