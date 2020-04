US President Donald Trump halts WHO's funding over handling of Coronavirus pandemic | Oneindia News

AT A TIME WHEN THE ENTIRE WORLD IS BATTLING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANISATION FACES A SETBACK FROM THE UNITED STATES AS PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY THAT HE IS HALTING FUNDING TO THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION WHILE A REVIEW IS CONDUCTED.

TRUMP SAID THE REVIEW WOULD COVER THE WHO'S "ROLE IN SEVERELY MISMANAGING AND COVERING UP THE SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS.

TRUMP'S ANNOUNCEMENT COMES IN THE MIDDLE OF THE WORST GLOBAL PANDEMIC IN DECADES AND AS THE CORONAVIRUS CASES IN US SURGE PAST 6 LAKHS WITH MORE THAN 26 THOUSAND DEAD, THE WORST HIT IN THE ENTIRE WORLD.

#COVID19 , #CoronavirusLockdown , #CoronavirusOutbreak , #Covid , #Lockdown21