99-Year-Old Army Veteran Raises £4.5m For NHS With Back Garden Laps Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Duration: 00:54s - Published now 99-Year-Old Army Veteran Raises £4.5m For NHS With Back Garden Laps Army veteran, Tom Moore, raised more than £4.5m to help the NHS during the pandemic, more than clearing his original fundraising target of £1,000. He did 100 laps of his back garden in Bedfordshire ahead of his 100th birthday later in the month. 0

Tweets about this #HellomynameisJaneJere #CaptainTomMoore ,99 year old army veteran raises more than £5m pounds for the #NHS ,just speechless,what an amazin… https://t.co/HPLQoyTKOd 13 seconds ago Scott McDowell 99 year old British army veteran raises 5 million for @NHS by walking round his garden, what an absolute gem this guy is 👏👏👏👏 3 minutes ago Kieran Adie RT @HampdenSports: 👏 Inspiring!!! 99-year-old army veteran Tom Moore raises £1.4m for NHS by walking laps of his garden. Incredible effort… 8 minutes ago 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Ishy McGrath 🇪🇺 RT @BBCNews: 99-year-old army veteran Tom Moore raises £1.4m for NHS by walking laps of his garden Incredible effort Captain Tom! 👏 http… 9 minutes ago Linda Brooks RT @GaryLaybourne: Quite simply the best thing you’ll read all day/week/month/ year. I’ll be donating and give full salute to Captain Tom;… 15 minutes ago HampdenSportsClinic 👏 Inspiring!!! 99-year-old army veteran Tom Moore raises £1.4m for NHS by walking laps of his garden. Incredible ef… https://t.co/h9zmR5YSjf 25 minutes ago Cheryl Ann Daniel 99-year-old Army veteran raises £4,588,824.59 (and growing) for NHS Charities Together https://t.co/dqb2mYyeuu via @Charity_Today 33 minutes ago Donatien Ntauruhunga RT @ForcesNews: A 99-year-old British Army veteran who hoped to generate half a million pounds for the NHS with fundraising walk, #walkwith… 36 minutes ago