99-Year-Old Army Veteran Raises £4.5m For NHS With Back Garden Laps

Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Duration: 00:54s - Published
Army veteran, Tom Moore, raised more than £4.5m to help the NHS during the pandemic, more than clearing his original fundraising target of £1,000.

He did 100 laps of his back garden in Bedfordshire ahead of his 100th birthday later in the month.

