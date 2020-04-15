Souness: Every Newcastle fan will welcome Ashley exit Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 02:02s - Published 4 hours ago Souness: Every Newcastle fan will welcome Ashley exit Graeme Souness claims that Newcastle owner Mike Ashley has wanted out of the club for some time and that every supporter will welcome the news of the advanced takeover talks. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this