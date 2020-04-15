Gaming Industry Updates: Microsoft, Playstation, big budgets & more! Video Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Duration: 02:16s - Published 14 hours ago Gaming Industry Updates: Microsoft, Playstation, big budgets & more! From Microsoft's events going digital to the most downloaded Playstation games in March, this past week's been filled with a lot of exciting news! 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this