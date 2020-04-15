‘Player wages set for major correction’ Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 02:44s - Published 52 minutes ago ‘Player wages set for major correction’ Graeme Souness believes the coronavirus pandemic will transform the pay scale for footballers in England, while Gary Neville adds it will be the players in the lower leagues who will be hardest hit. 0

