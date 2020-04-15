Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Starmer: Exit strategy needed this week

Starmer: Exit strategy needed this week

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 09:25s - Published
Starmer: Exit strategy needed this week

Starmer: Exit strategy needed this week

Labour's Keir Starmer has called on the government to 'maintain public trust' by publishing its lockdown exit strategy this week.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Fossa79

carly Nicholls @Keir_Starmer Bit premature to be flogging this exit strategy thing, we are not at peak yet. There’s lots of things… https://t.co/I3tF1qBIUR 4 minutes ago

DavidHerdson

David Herdson @Keir_Starmer With respect, everyone knows that more PPE and tests are needed - but that can't make it simply appea… https://t.co/kNhFjwSxtr 6 minutes ago

NWCURTIS

Natalie Curtis RT @michael_chessum: I get why @Keir_Starmer is emphasising scrutiny on exit strategy, but this risks doing the opposite of what is needed/… 7 minutes ago

MaxinePatterson

Maxine Patterson RT @thetimes: Sir Keir Starmer has written to the government to demand the publication of a lockdown exit strategy, saying people needed to… 8 minutes ago

marsh_jill

Jill Marsh RT @awlilchelle: @Keir_Starmer @DominicRaab @Keir_Starmer we are more concerned at the way the government is handling the crisis NOW. Unles… 11 minutes ago

eactnowuk

EActNowUK #fightpovertynotpoorpeople RT @gletherby: Is it just me or does anyone think Starmer/Labour's focus on an exit strategy gives the government a scapegoat if/when a sec… 13 minutes ago

YesforEU

Yes for EU RT @POLITICOEurope: Newly-elected Labour leader Keir Starmer has said a clear lockdown exit strategy is essential to keeping the trust of t… 31 minutes ago

POLITICOEurope

POLITICOEurope Newly-elected Labour leader Keir Starmer has said a clear lockdown exit strategy is essential to keeping the trust… https://t.co/V4NOzxn9Jy 39 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.