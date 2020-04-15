Global  

Notre Dame: One year after the devastating blaze

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:58s - Published
A year has passed since France's Notre Dame cathedral was devastated by a fire.

The anniversary will pass with no official plans to mark it, and with work to restore the cathedral stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

