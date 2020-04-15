Bruce Springsteen, SZA and Bon Jovi set for New Jersey coronavirus relief concert Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:09s - Published 12 hours ago Bruce Springsteen, SZA and Bon Jovi set for New Jersey coronavirus relief concert Bruce Springsteen has organised a coronavirus relief concert for the people of New Jersey on April 22. 0

