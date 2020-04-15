Online site to track stimulus checks launches Wednesday Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 01:14s - Published 34 minutes ago Online site to track stimulus checks launches Wednesday Tuesday, Fox 4 told you 80 million Americans are expected to receive stimulus checks this week. The Treasury Department now says, they’ll have that money by Wednesday. You’ll also have access to a new online web tool sooner than expected. 0

THE TEASURE DEPARTMENT SAY80-MILLION AMERICANS SHOULD GETTHEIR STIMULUS MONEY TODAY.YOU'LL ALSO HAVE ACCESS TO A NEWONLINE WEB TOOL SOONER THAEXPECTEDJESSICA IS FOLLOWING THE LATESTWHEN IT COMES TO YOUR MONEY.ANOTHER BIG QUESTION MANY OFYOU'VE HAD... WILL I HAVE TO*REPAY MY RELIEF CHECKVO:AS MANY WAIT FOR CHECKS TOARRIVE... THERE HAVE BEEN VIDEOSAND ONLINE REPORTS CLAIMING THATYOU'LL HAVE TO DO SO.THAT'S NOT TRUE.THE I-R-S SAYS THAT THE 2020 TAXFORM HAS NOT BEEN PRINTED, BUHE RELIEF CHECKS WILL NOT HAVEANY BEARING ON YOUR INCOMEDEDUCTIONS NEXT YEAR.THE TREASURY DEPARTMENT SAYSTHOSE WHO DO NOT RECEIVE CHECKSBY TODAY NEED TO ENTER THEIRBANKING INFORMATION TO THEI-R-S IF THEY WANT THEIR CHECKVIA DIRECT DEPOSIT.PAPER CHECKS ARE EXPECTED TOTAKE *MUCH LONGER.THAT ONLINE TOOL WE TOLD YOUABOUT YESTERDAY THAT THE I-R-SSAID WOULD BE LAUNCHED BYFRIDAY... WILL BE AVAILABLE*TODAY.THAT'S WHERE YOU CAN ENTER THISINFORMATION.AND IT SHOULD ALSO HELP YOUTRACK THE STATUS OF YOUR CHECK.





