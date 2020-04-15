Govt offices will reopen from April 20th with senior staff | Oneindia News Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 04:31s - Published 1 hour ago Govt offices will reopen from April 20th with senior staff | Oneindia News MHA issues new lockdown guidelines as COVID-19 cases cross 11,000 and India reports 377 deaths; Goct offices to resume April 20th with all senior staff and limited junior staff; Airlines refuse to refund passengers, offer to reschedule instead; Tablighi Jamaat chief booked for culpable homicide; China criticises US decision to halt WHO aid and more news #IndiaLockdown 0

