Govt offices will reopen from April 20th with senior staff | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 04:31s - Published
Govt offices will reopen from April 20th with senior staff | Oneindia News

Govt offices will reopen from April 20th with senior staff | Oneindia News

MHA issues new lockdown guidelines as COVID-19 cases cross 11,000 and India reports 377 deaths; Goct offices to resume April 20th with all senior staff and limited junior staff; Airlines refuse to refund passengers, offer to reschedule instead; Tablighi Jamaat chief booked for culpable homicide; China criticises US decision to halt WHO aid and more news #IndiaLockdown

