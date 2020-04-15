Global  

Wedding venue offering free, all-inclusive wedding to first responder or healthcare worker

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:59s
Wedding venue offering free, all-inclusive wedding to first responder or healthcare worker

Wedding venue offering free, all-inclusive wedding to first responder or healthcare worker

A local wedding venue is offering to give a healthcare professional or first responder working during the pandemic a free, all inclusive wedding.

The package, which the venue values at more than $40,000, includes everything.

From the catering and bar service, to the photography and videography.

Even your wedding attire and wedding bands!

