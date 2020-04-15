Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > World's shortest woman appeals for Indians to stay home during coronavirus lockdown

World's shortest woman appeals for Indians to stay home during coronavirus lockdown

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:40s - Published
World's shortest woman appeals for Indians to stay home during coronavirus lockdown

World's shortest woman appeals for Indians to stay home during coronavirus lockdown

Jyoti Amge, who 62.8 cm tall, took to the streets of Nagpur, central India to urge compliance during the coronavirus lockdown.

Footage from Tuesday (April 14) shows Jyoti alongside the Nagpur police appealing for people to stay at home.

India's nationwide lockdown will be extended until at least May 3.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

OccupyOcupy

Occupy оккупироват World’s shortest woman appeals to Indians to stay at home amid virus fears | AFP https://t.co/79L4zqoNC1 https://t.co/ZN1HbraVbW 14 hours ago

TheWallaceGSB

Graham Wallace RT @theJeremyVine: The world's shortest woman, Jyoti Amge, 26, encourages people to wash their hands and wear a mask in Nagpur city, India… 18 hours ago

varun18vijay

Varun Vijay RT @GuardianAus: World's shortest woman appeals to Indians to observe coronavirus lockdown https://t.co/dzHzGgwy5j 21 hours ago

AnupVerma_IYC

Anup Verma RT @AnupVerma_IYC: World’s shortest woman appeals to Indians to observe coronavirus lockdown #HumeGarvHai https://t.co/Ns4CTi2Hwn 23 hours ago

AnantBhan

Anant Bhan RT @pash22: World's shortest woman appeals to Indians to observe #coronavirus lockdown https://t.co/0EDf2BEk2t via @guardian @AnantBhan @d_… 1 day ago

EITMonline

ELLIOT IN THE MORNING World's shortest woman appeals to Indians to observe coronavirus lockdown https://t.co/r9RQWqcmXT 1 day ago

JeffField18

Jeff Field World's shortest w... https://t.co/zhNVjB0BLV 1 day ago

sheikhfarooq87

Sheikh Farooq World's #shortest #woman #jyoti_Amge 62.8 cm appeals to #Indians to observe #covid_19 lockdown.🔐 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.