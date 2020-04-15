Global  

Billie Eilish to adopt dog she's been fostering amid coronavirus lockdown

Billie Eilish to adopt dog she's been fostering amid coronavirus lockdown

Billie Eilish to adopt dog she's been fostering amid coronavirus lockdown

Billie Eilish has "failed" at fostering a puppy on lockdown, revealing she has decided to adopt the dog instead.

