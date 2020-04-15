Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks participating in COVID-19 vaccine study Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:43s - Published 1 hour ago Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks participating in COVID-19 vaccine study Coronavirus survivors Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks are taking part in a medical study to help researchers develop a vaccine in the fight against COVID-19. 0

