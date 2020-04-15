Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks participating in COVID-19 vaccine study

Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks participating in COVID-19 vaccine study

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:43s - Published
Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks participating in COVID-19 vaccine study

Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks participating in COVID-19 vaccine study

Coronavirus survivors Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks are taking part in a medical study to help researchers develop a vaccine in the fight against COVID-19.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

alexlovesrhyth1

MARK Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks participating in COVID-19 vaccine study https://t.co/p52w91AKrs https://t.co/zd8CxCjAQ4 2 hours ago

staran1981

Sergei Taran 🇺🇸 RT @latimesent: Meanwhile, Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks are participating in a study to see if their newly acquired antibodies might be of use… 5 hours ago

People_SA

People Magazine 🇿🇦 SA Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks participating in COVID-19 vaccine study - https://t.co/iCTzyqJTl8 6 hours ago

FilmNewsWeb

Film-News.co.uk https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks participating in COVID-19 vaccine study https://t.co/QON6ChlWO3 https://t.co/ltGZdxBeDE 7 hours ago

latimesent

LAT Entertainment Meanwhile, Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks are participating in a study to see if their newly acquired antibodies might b… https://t.co/4sYsvc73Fb 13 hours ago

WENN_News

WENN Rita Wilson And Tom Hanks Participating In COVID-19 Vaccine Study https://t.co/jesRoc5aJu 16 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.