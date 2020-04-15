Wedding venue offering free, all-inclusive wedding to first responder or healthcare worker

Global  

A local wedding venue is offering a free, all-inclusive wedding to one lucky healthcare professional or first responder working during the pandemic.

The package is valued at more than $40,000 >> https://bit.ly/2ycP7pw

