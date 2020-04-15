Cuomo Warns Trump Reopening New York Could Cause Crisis 'Like You Haven't Seen in Decades' Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:42s - Published now Cuomo Warns Trump Reopening New York Could Cause Crisis 'Like You Haven't Seen in Decades' The New York Governor warned President Trump that reopening the city could result in a dramatic spike in coronavirus cases. 0

Tweets about this Dolly Brown RT @NastyWomanSammi: Cuomo warns of constitution’l crisis 'like U haven't seen in decades' if 45 tries 2 reopen NY “We don't have a king, w… 7 hours ago bill shea Cuomo warns of constitutional crisis 'like you haven't seen in decades' if Trump tries to reopen New York "We don't… https://t.co/THi5CaVRTN 9 hours ago eugene_w 🙈🙉🙊 🦺 🦺 Governor Cuomo of New York warns of a constitutional crisis. Meanwhile Congress remains on vacation.… https://t.co/OFBGM6R2fB 10 hours ago The Real Mayor RT @newsone: Cuomo Warns Trump Reopening New York Could Cause Crisis 'Like You Haven't Seen in Decades' https://t.co/LFjU4GdNos 10 hours ago Blacktropolis newsone: Cuomo Warns Trump Reopening New York Could Cause Crisis 'Like You Haven't Seen in Decades' https://t.co/DLlZTMwigI 10 hours ago NewsOne Cuomo Warns Trump Reopening New York Could Cause Crisis 'Like You Haven't Seen in Decades' https://t.co/LFjU4GdNos 10 hours ago Mark Meyer 'He basically declared himself King Trump': Cuomo warns of 'constitutional crisis' if Trump doesn't back down on re… https://t.co/GTXPyl0Ft1 11 hours ago debra cole RT @dcexaminer: "The worst thing we can do in all of this is start with political division and start with partisanship." @AndrewCuomo says… 11 hours ago