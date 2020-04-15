US States Band Together for Economy Reopening Plans Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:02s - Published now US States Band Together for Economy Reopening Plans On the west coast, California Governor Gavin Newsom is leading a coalition joined by Oregon and Washington. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Bill Both ‘Worst Is Over,’ Cuomo Says as States Snub Trump on Restarting Economy https://t.co/xrtpKGH7ga If America is to avo… https://t.co/1cy4sWXEw0 12 hours ago Milton Aragon ⏳ RT @CristinaAlesci: Trump continues to insist he has total & sole authority to reopen the economy. The fact is: he doesn't & governors ar… 16 hours ago Basir Babar President Trump cries mutiny, as States band together to form a unified response to reopening the economy, all call… https://t.co/raJckvuHvx 16 hours ago Global Grind More in #COVID19 updates... US States Band Together for Economy Reopening Plans https://t.co/rXVsS035Hf 19 hours ago MOTR Politics RT @NewDay: “We’re just getting started and I don’t feel comfortable yet at all,” Connecticut @GovNedLamont says about when the state would… 21 hours ago